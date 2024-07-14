I will f*** you up - NFL legend JERRY RICE threatens reporters on golf course (VIDEO)







Sunday, July 14, 2024 - NFL legend Jerry Rice lost his cool with a pair of reporters on a golf course Thursday, July 11, threatening to rough them up in a heated altercation caught on video obtained by TMZ Sports.

The incident occurred during the American Century Championship practice round in Lake Tahoe. Kansas City-based media members had asked Rice about the Chiefs' 2024 wide receiver core, specifically inquiring if Patrick Mahomes' wideouts were "good enough to win another Super Bowl."

Initially, Rice walked away from the reporters, but the video shows him storming back moments later, getting in their faces and shouting, "I will f*** you up!" He continued with, "If you want some, come get some!" before finally walking away.

The stunned reporters told nearby fans, "That's the craziest thing that's ever happened in my life."

When contacted by TMZ Sports on Friday, July 12, Rice explained that he believed the journalists intended to provoke him with their question. He perceived it as a slight against his former team, the San Francisco 49ers, whom the Chiefs defeated in Super Bowl LVIII with a similar receiver lineup. Rice, who played 16 seasons with the Niners, felt the reporters' question and demeanor were disrespectful.

"I'm going to defend the San Francisco 49ers," Rice said. "This is my history."

Fortunately, the situation did not escalate further, and Rice completed his round without additional incidents. Later that evening, he was seen in good spirits, dancing and taking selfies with fans at a nearby casino.

The reporters, who work for Starcade Media, later issued a statement on Facebook clarifying their intentions. They insisted they meant no disrespect to Rice or the 49ers with their question about the Chiefs' wide receiver group.

"We meant absolutely no disrespect to Jerry or the 49ers when asking this question," they said. "We merely wanted to know if Kansas City's 2024 wideout group had improved enough to continue winning at a high level."

They also expressed a desire to discuss the matter further with Rice to clear up any misunderstandings.