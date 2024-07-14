Media personality CANDACE OWENS fires back at EMINEM after diss track







Sunday, July 14, 2024 - Candace Owens is hitting back at Eminem following his recent diss track aimed at her on his new album. Owens criticized the rapper's lyrics as "super lame" and accused him of pandering to Black people.

Appearing on Friday's episode of "The TMZ Podcast," Owens addressed Eminem's remarks on his 12th album, "Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)." In the track "Lucifer," Eminem raps:

"And Candace O, I ain't mad at her / I ain't gon' throw the fact bitch forgot she was Black back at her / Laugh at her, like them crackers / She's backin' after / Her back is turnin', a cute MAGA hat with her 'White Lives Matter' shirt.

"Or save this MAGA dirt bag in a skirt / Just opened the biggest worms on the planet earth / Call her Grand Wizard, Klandace or Grand Dragon / Like the National Anthem, I won't stand for the tramp."

Eminem concludes his verse with, "But I can't diss her cause my plans are to get in her pants and I'll blow my chance if I answer back to her."

Owens responded by saying she found the song laughable and criticized Eminem for being out of touch. She claimed the rapper is so desperate to appear authentic to Black people that he targeted her due to her support for Donald Trump.

"Eminem's career is in decline and he's too old to be relevant," Owens said. "He's pandering to his fans by attacking me." Owens remains unfazed, asserting that Eminem's attempts to discredit her only highlight his own desperation to remain in the spotlight.