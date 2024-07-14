Media personality CANDACE OWENS fires back at EMINEM after diss track

Sunday, July 14, 2024 - Candace Owens is hitting back at Eminem following his recent diss track aimed at her on his new album. Owens criticized the rapper's lyrics as "super lame" and accused him of pandering to Black people.
Appearing on Friday's episode of "The TMZ
Podcast," Owens addressed Eminem's remarks on his 12th album, "Death
of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)." In the track "Lucifer," Eminem
raps:
"And Candace O, I ain't mad at her / I ain't gon' throw
the fact bitch forgot she was Black back at her / Laugh at her, like them
crackers / She's backin' after / Her back is turnin', a cute MAGA hat with her
'White Lives Matter' shirt.
"Or save this MAGA dirt bag in a skirt / Just opened
the biggest worms on the planet earth / Call her Grand Wizard, Klandace or
Grand Dragon / Like the National Anthem, I won't stand for the tramp."
Eminem concludes his verse with, "But I can't diss her
cause my plans are to get in her pants and I'll blow my chance if I answer back
to her."
Owens responded by saying she found the song laughable and
criticized Eminem for being out of touch. She claimed the rapper is so
desperate to appear authentic to Black people that he targeted her due to her
support for Donald Trump.
"Eminem's career is in decline and he's too old to be
relevant," Owens said. "He's pandering to his fans by attacking
me." Owens remains unfazed, asserting that Eminem's attempts to discredit
her only highlight his own desperation to remain in the spotlight.
