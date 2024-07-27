Are NATEMBEYA, SIFUNA, and MALALA planning to form their party for Western Kenya? This may send MUDAVADI and WETANGULA down the cliff





Sunday, July 27, 2024 - Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya has refuted claims that they are planning to form a new political party aimed at representing Western Kenyan politicians.

This follows the recent meeting of Western leaders, among them Natembeya, ODM Secretary General, and his UDA counterpart Edwin Sifuna and Cleophas Malala respectively.

Addressing the media, Governor Natembeya clarified the intentions behind recent gatherings, emphasizing that the focus is on addressing leadership gaps and the needs of the community rather than establishing a new party.

"We are trying to look at the status of the leadership of Western Kenya in this government," said Natembeya.

"As current leaders, we have noted a leadership gap in Western Kenya. Some leaders have been there before, but we think they do not critically address the needs of the community, and that is why we have begun that conversation.

"We have laid down plans so that our people can feel part of the governance of Kenya."

Natembeya stressed that the meetings are not about forming a new party but about fostering unity and addressing community needs.

"We are not making a party; it is just a process, and as leaders, we just meet to talk about things that bring us together. If it is about parties, we have so many parties.

"For now, what is urgent is not about parties but the needs of the community," he explained.

Malala and Sifuna echoed Natembeya's sentiments, highlighting the focus on understanding and representing the community's interests.

"We have not looked at parties; we have met as new generation leaders to analyze because there are emerging political alignments, and we are trying to see the interest of our community.

"The leaders who have been there before did not represent the interests of our communities well," said Malala.

