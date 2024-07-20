Marseille confirm £30m signing of MASON GREENWOOD months after being suspended by Man United for assaulting girlfriend







Saturday, July 20, 2024 - Mason Greenwood has completed his £30million move to Marseille from Manchester United, 30 months after being suspended by the English club for assaulting his girlfriend.

Greenwood, 22, will link up with former Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi after signing a contract with the French side worth £27m plus £3.2m in add-ons.

Greenwood had not played for Man United since January 2022 after he was charged with attempted rape, assault and controlling and coercive behaviour in October 2022, but the charges and case were dropped in February 2023 when key witnesses withdrew

He spent last season on loan at Getafe, scoring 10 goals and registering six assists on his way to being named the club's player of the season.

His potential move to France sparked a backlash from angry Marseille fans, who launched a #GreenwoodNotWelcome campaign when he was initially linked with the club.

Marseille's mayor Benoit Payan also opposed the transfer, saying he would discuss with the club's president Pablo Longoria to call off the deal.

Manchester United confirmed the news on Thursday, July 18 sharing a brief statement which wished their former academy graduate 'all the best in his future career'.

The charges against Greenwood were dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service following the withdrawal of key witnesses, but the club continued its own internal investigation into a series of harrowing images and audio recordings.

In August 2023 it was announced he would leave by mutual agreement after it was decided Greenwood should resume his career away from United.