Marseille confirm £30m signing of MASON GREENWOOD months after being suspended by Man United for assaulting girlfriend

Saturday, July 20, 2024 - Mason Greenwood has completed his £30million move to Marseille from Manchester United, 30 months after being suspended by the English club for assaulting his girlfriend.
Greenwood, 22, will link up with former Brighton boss
Roberto De Zerbi after signing a contract with the French side worth £27m plus
£3.2m in add-ons.
Greenwood had not played for Man United since January 2022
after he was charged with attempted rape, assault and controlling and coercive
behaviour in October 2022, but the charges and case were dropped in February
2023 when key witnesses withdrew
He spent last season on loan at Getafe, scoring 10 goals and
registering six assists on his way to being named the club's player of the
season.
His potential move to France sparked a backlash from angry
Marseille fans, who launched a #GreenwoodNotWelcome campaign when he was
initially linked with the club.
Marseille's mayor Benoit Payan also opposed the transfer,
saying he would discuss with the club's president Pablo Longoria to call off
the deal.
Manchester United confirmed the news on Thursday, July 18
sharing a brief statement which wished their former academy graduate 'all the
best in his future career'.
The charges against Greenwood were dropped by the Crown
Prosecution Service following the withdrawal of key witnesses, but the club
continued its own internal investigation into a series of harrowing images and
audio recordings.
In August 2023 it was announced he would leave by mutual
agreement after it was decided Greenwood should resume his career away from
United.
