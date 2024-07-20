Former Chelsea striker, DEMBA BA, describes Argentina as 'an asylum for former Nazis on the run' as he wades into racism row against French footballers

Saturday, July 20, 2024 - Former Chelsea striker, Demba Ba has described Argentina as 'an asylum for former Nazis on the run' while reacting to the Argentina racism row.
Chelsea midfielder, Enzo Fernandez is at the centre of
a scandal after he posted a video on social media of him and his team-mates
chanting a song against French footballers which include' racist and
discriminatory language'.
Fernandez is now facing sanctions from the Premier
League, while Chelsea is conducting an internal disciplinary procedure.
Now, Ba, who was born in France has criticized the South American nation, posting on X: 'Argentina, land of asylum for former Nazis on the run. From 1945, Peron hosted war criminals. And it surprises you...'
It comes after Argentina's deputy sports minister was
fired for suggesting that Lionel Messi apologise for the video.
Fernandez has received widespread condemnation for offesive
chant, including from his team-mates at Chelsea such as Wesley Fofana - who
described it as 'uninhibited racism'.
Fofana's Chelsea compatriots including Malo Gusto, Axel
Disasi, Benoit Badiashile, and Lesley Ugochukwu have since unfollowed Fernandez
on Instagram.
0 Comments