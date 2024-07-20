Manchester City complete €25m transfer for Brazil winger SÁVIO

Saturday, July 20, 2024 - Manchester City have completed a deal for 20-year-old Brazil winger Sávio on a five-year-deal, the club confirmed on Thursday, July 18.
Sávio scored 11 goals in 41 games for Girona last season as
they earned qualification for the Champions League for the first time in their
history.
He played for Brazil in this year's Copa América and scored
one goal while playing in each of their four games until they were knocked out
by Uruguay in the quarterfinals.
City paid an initial transfer fee of €25 million ($27.3m),
plus a potential €15m ($16.4m) in add-ons.
Sávio joins City from French side Troyes after loan spells
at PSV Eindhoven and Girona. Both Troyes and Girona are part of the City
Football Group (CFG), which is headed by Manchester City.
"I'm so happy to be
joining Manchester City, the Premier League champions and Club World Cup
winners," Sávio said on the club's website.
"Everyone knows they are
the best team in the world right now, so to be here is very exciting for me.
"I'm excited about the
chance to work under Pep Guardiola, one of the greatest coaches ever, and
someone I know will help me improve even more.
"I had an amazing time
in Spain and I'm looking forward to a new challenge of playing in the Premier
League and alongside some of the best players in the world.
"I can't wait to meet
the fans and my new team-mates and hopefully be a part of bringing more success
to City."
0 Comments