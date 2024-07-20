Manchester City complete €25m transfer for Brazil winger SÁVIO







Saturday, July 20, 2024 - Manchester City have completed a deal for 20-year-old Brazil winger Sávio on a five-year-deal, the club confirmed on Thursday, July 18.

Sávio scored 11 goals in 41 games for Girona last season as they earned qualification for the Champions League for the first time in their history.

He played for Brazil in this year's Copa América and scored one goal while playing in each of their four games until they were knocked out by Uruguay in the quarterfinals.

City paid an initial transfer fee of €25 million ($27.3m), plus a potential €15m ($16.4m) in add-ons.

Sávio joins City from French side Troyes after loan spells at PSV Eindhoven and Girona. Both Troyes and Girona are part of the City Football Group (CFG), which is headed by Manchester City.

"I'm so happy to be joining Manchester City, the Premier League champions and Club World Cup winners," Sávio said on the club's website.

"Everyone knows they are the best team in the world right now, so to be here is very exciting for me.

"I'm excited about the chance to work under Pep Guardiola, one of the greatest coaches ever, and someone I know will help me improve even more.

"I had an amazing time in Spain and I'm looking forward to a new challenge of playing in the Premier League and alongside some of the best players in the world.

"I can't wait to meet the fans and my new team-mates and hopefully be a part of bringing more success to City."