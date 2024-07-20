Man Utd beat Real Madrid and Liverpool to sign teenage sensation LENY YORO for £59.1m

Saturday, July 20, 2024 - 18 year old Lille defender, Leny Yoro has completed his move to Manchester United in a deal worth over £59.1m after the Old Trafford club beat Real Madrid and Liverpool to his signature.
Real Madrid were reportedly the Frenchman's preference, but
United worked hard to convince the 18-year-old to join after agreeing a deal
worth an initial £52.2m, with potential add-ons worth £7m.
Yoro, seen as the biggest teenage prospect when it comes to
defending, has signed a five-year contract at Old Trafford with the
option of a further 12 months.
Yoro said: "Signing for
a club with the stature and ambition of Manchester United so early in my career
is an incredible honour.
Since my first conversations
with the club, they set out a clear plan for how I can develop in Manchester as
part of this exciting project, and showed a lot of care for me and my family.
I know about the history of young players at Manchester
United and feel it can be the perfect place to reach my potential and achieve
my ambitions, together with my new team-mates. I cannot wait to get
started."
Manchester United sporting director Dan Ashworth said:
"Leny is one of the most exciting young defenders in world football; he
possesses every attribute needed to develop into a top-class centre-back.
"Having had such an
excellent start to his career, we are excited to support him in reaching his
immense potential here at Manchester United.
"This club has a
fantastic record of developing young players, whether homegrown or brought in
from elsewhere, and giving them the required guidance, time and patience to
grow and flourish.
"Under Erik ten Hag and
our excellent staff we will ensure that Leny has the perfect platform to
achieve the success that everyone across the club is aiming for."
Yoro made 41 appearances in all competitions for the Ligue 1
side last season and scored three goals.
Yoro is the third most expensive teenage signing in the
Premier League.
