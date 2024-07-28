Man storms into a church and forcefully retrieves the bananas that his wife collected from their home to gift her pastor (VIDEO).

Sunday, July 28, 2024 - Some church members were treated to a dramatic incident after a man stormed into the church as the service was going on and forcefully retrieved the bananas that his wife had gifted the pastor.

The church members had hosted a party for their pastor and showered him with all manner of gifts.

In the video, the enraged man is seen walking towards his wife and forcefully taking the bananas.

He then walks out of the church after retrieving the bananas, leaving the church members in shock.

The video has sparked reactions on social media, with most people supporting the man’s actions.

“God is not the author of confusion. Her husband is the head of the family, "if" it is a family property and she didn't get his blessing before giving it away, she is in error and must apologise to him.

"Honour your husband, it is also honour unto the Lord,’’ wrote an X user.

‘’He did well. She’s very wrong for taking something out of the house without consulting her husband,’’ another user added.





Watch the video.

- Nigerian husband stormed into a church and forcefully retrieved the plantain his wife collected from their home to gift to her pastor.



pic.twitter.com/VRcTPLV003 — Postsubman (@Postsubman) July 26, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.