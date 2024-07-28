The body of a man who went missing during protests found at the City Mortuary - He had a bullet in his head and the body was burnt with acid.





Sunday, July 28, 2024 - The body of a middle-aged man, identified as Paul, who went missing in unclear circumstances during the anti-government protests, has been found at the City Mortuary.

According to reports, Paul had a bullet in his head.

The body had also been burnt with acid.

It is suspected that he might have been killed by rogue state agents.

Paul joins the long list of young people who have lost their lives after participating in the anti-government protests.















