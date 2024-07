Sunday, July 28, 2024 - A thief was cornered by a mob in Thika town and taught a lesson that he will never forget.

He was forced to say, “Ruto ni mwizi kama mimi" as the mob disciplined him.

The young man begged for mercy from the rowdy mob and vowed that he would never steal again.

Watch the hilarious video.

