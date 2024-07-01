Man receives heat as he proudly reveals he asked for a refund of money he paid on a date after the LADY he took on the date refused to be his girlfriend







Monday, July 01, 2024 - A Man on X has shared the chats he sent to a lady after a date didn't end the way he expected.

In the message, the man asked the woman for a refund of the money he spent on their date since she had refused to be his girlfriend.

The woman responded, asking for his account number.

In an update, the South African man said she sent the money back with interest.

He then advised men to ask for money back after unsuccessful dates.

While he gloated about getting his money back, many X users slammed him and told him the woman was right to reject him.

See below.