Monday, July 01, 2024 - A doctor has narrated how her friend's mother died due to a late diagnosis after her cheating husband infected her with HIV.

"I’ve a friend whose mum didn’t know her husband had infected her with HIV. She didn’t know the reason for the sudden weight loss, by the time she got the diagnosis it was already too late. Her kidneys were damaged and she died. Man is still alive. Cheating is terrible!," she wrote.