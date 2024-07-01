Don't allow any man deceive you out of your marriage, he will not marry you - Activist ISRAEL JOE advises married women







Monday, July 01, 2024 - Activist Comrade Israel Joe has advised married women not to allow other men to lure them out of their marriages.

“If you must divorce your husband, it should be your personal decision. Don't allow any man deceive you out of your marriage, he will not marry you. They tell you all the sweet things on earth to deceive you just because you are having issues with your husband which maturity could resolve,” he wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday, June 31.

"Instead of you to shut-up your ego and allow patience speaks, boom... you quickly rush out because one man there is having all your time. There is no man that has time and attention for a woman like the man who hasn't "knack". He also has all the time convincing his wife until he married her and attention cease. Continue to give him your ears, your eyes go soon clear."