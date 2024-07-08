Why KALONZO MUSYOKA wants ‘Saba Saba Day” to be declared a national holiday





Monday, July 8, 2024 - Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has called for Saba Saba Day to be declared a national holiday.

Speaking in Meru Town on Sunday, Kalonzo, who is also the Wiper Democratic Movement leader, argued that the day should be gazetted as a national holiday to celebrate different individuals who fought for the country's democracy.

"Saba Saba should be a National Holiday to celebrate the heroes who fought democratic space in Kenya," Kalonzo stated.

Saba Saba Day is commemorated yearly to relinquish memories of July 7, 1990, when nationwide protests took place in Kenya to demand multiparty democracy.

On that historic day, Kenya witnessed the largest nationwide protests, summoned by leaders including Masinde Muliro, Martin Shikuku, and the Young Turks James Orengo, Gitobu Imanyara, and Paul Muite.

The young people were mainly university students led by various political leaders.

The Kenyan DAILY POST