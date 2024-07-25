Homa Bay bursts into celebration thanking RUTO for nominating MBADI as Treasury CS – Look! Is this the end of the Gen Z revolution?

Thursday July 25, 2024 – The appointment of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s allies into Cabinet by President William Ruto has threatened the Gen Z revolution.
This is after residents of Homa
Bay burst into a celebration, thanking Ruto for nominating ODM National
Chairman and Raila Odinga’s ally John Mbadi as the Treasury Cabinet Secretary.
Hundreds of Boda boda riders,
the business community, and the Gen Zs thronged the Central Business District
(CBD) as they sang songs praising Ruto, Raila and Mbadi.
The ODM chairman was named for
the position after President Ruto sent home his entire cabinet following the
recent unrest in the country by the youthful generations.
The overjoyed crowd traversed
the Homa Bay CBD before holding a major rally at the postal ground.
Mbadi, who once expressed his
interest in the Homa Bay Governor seat position after serving as the Suba South
MP for 15 years if approved, will be the first leader from the community to
head the powerful docket.
During the event, the Gen-Zs
cancelled the anti-government demonstrations henceforth as a way to thank the
President for the nominations.
Homa Bay branch ODM youth leader
Robert Ouko said that the scheduled tomorrow's (Thursday) anti-government
demonstration has now been cancelled following the nomination of 'one of their
own' to the powerful finance docket.
Ouko said the nomination clearly
shows that Ruto has the interest of the Luo community at heart.
“As youths from Homa Bay, we
want to announce here that henceforth there will be no more anti-government
demonstrations in our county,” Ouko said.
“This is the only way we can
thank our president for the appointment of our party chairman to the powerful
finance docket,” he said.
Former nominated Member of
County Assembly Jared Kajomo said the nomination of Mbadi to Ruto's cabinet is
one sign of inclusivity, which the Kenyan youths have been yearning for.
“We want to thank President
Kenyatta for the appointment of our own son Mbadi; this shows his love for our
community; already, he had given us Interior PS Raymond Omollo, and we will
support him and his government fully,” he said.
Mbadi was nominated to the
cabinet alongside other ODM bigwigs, who include National Assembly Minority
Leader Opiyo Wandayi (Energy), ODM deputy party leaders Ali Hassan Joho
(Mining), and Wycliffe Oparanya (cooperatives and (SMEs).
