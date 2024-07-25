Homa Bay bursts into celebration thanking RUTO for nominating MBADI as Treasury CS – Look! Is this the end of the Gen Z revolution?











Thursday July 25, 2024 – The appointment of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s allies into Cabinet by President William Ruto has threatened the Gen Z revolution.

This is after residents of Homa Bay burst into a celebration, thanking Ruto for nominating ODM National Chairman and Raila Odinga’s ally John Mbadi as the Treasury Cabinet Secretary.

Hundreds of Boda boda riders, the business community, and the Gen Zs thronged the Central Business District (CBD) as they sang songs praising Ruto, Raila and Mbadi.

The ODM chairman was named for the position after President Ruto sent home his entire cabinet following the recent unrest in the country by the youthful generations.

The overjoyed crowd traversed the Homa Bay CBD before holding a major rally at the postal ground.

Mbadi, who once expressed his interest in the Homa Bay Governor seat position after serving as the Suba South MP for 15 years if approved, will be the first leader from the community to head the powerful docket.

During the event, the Gen-Zs cancelled the anti-government demonstrations henceforth as a way to thank the President for the nominations.

Homa Bay branch ODM youth leader Robert Ouko said that the scheduled tomorrow's (Thursday) anti-government demonstration has now been cancelled following the nomination of 'one of their own' to the powerful finance docket.

Ouko said the nomination clearly shows that Ruto has the interest of the Luo community at heart.

“As youths from Homa Bay, we want to announce here that henceforth there will be no more anti-government demonstrations in our county,” Ouko said.

“This is the only way we can thank our president for the appointment of our party chairman to the powerful finance docket,” he said.

Former nominated Member of County Assembly Jared Kajomo said the nomination of Mbadi to Ruto's cabinet is one sign of inclusivity, which the Kenyan youths have been yearning for.

“We want to thank President Kenyatta for the appointment of our own son Mbadi; this shows his love for our community; already, he had given us Interior PS Raymond Omollo, and we will support him and his government fully,” he said.

Mbadi was nominated to the cabinet alongside other ODM bigwigs, who include National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi (Energy), ODM deputy party leaders Ali Hassan Joho (Mining), and Wycliffe Oparanya (cooperatives and (SMEs).

The Kenyan DAILY POST