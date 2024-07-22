Kenyans living in the U.S. hold a mock burial for RUTO outside IMF offices - This is embarrassing to the embattled Kenyan President (VIDEO).





Monday, July 22, 2024 - A section of Kenyans gathered outside the International Monetary Fund (IMF) headquarters in Washington, D.C. to decry what they said was gross economic interference occasioned by the IMF.

The protesters drawn from Washington, Maryland and Virginia chanted anti-government slogans while waving the Kenyan flag and accused the IMF of turning a blind eye to the ripple effect of the loans, which they said have led to loss of life.

They displayed the names of those who died in the protests due to the alleged excessive use of force by the police, demanding that the IMF take full responsibility for the deaths and injuries by compensating the affected families.

They also held a mock burial for embattled Kenyan President William Ruto.

Watch the video.

Kenyans living abroad are ahead of us!! pic.twitter.com/NvlisPr5JV — Alinur Mohamed (@AlinurMohamed_) July 21, 2024

The Kenyan DIALY POST.