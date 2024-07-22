JOHO, OPARANYA, MBADI and ALUSA to be named Cabinet Secretaries this week – See how RAILA ODINGA is fooling Gen Zs





Monday, July 22, 2024 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is an experienced political conman, going by how he is trying to hoodwink Gen Zs, who have warned him against engaging in dialogue with President William Ruto.

On Sunday, Raila Odinga said he would not engage in dialogue with Ruto without justice for the 50 Gen Z protesters who have paid the ultimate price for demonstrating against the Kenya Kwanza Alliance regime.

What Kenyans don't know is that Raila Odinga has already given the President a list of four individuals he wants to be appointed to the Cabinet.

The four are ODM deputy party leaders Hassan Joho and Wycliffe Oparanya, ODM chairman John Mbadi, and little-known politician Kevin Alusa.

To fool Gen Zs, Raila told the press that all ODM members who will join the Ruto government will not have the blessing of the party.

The big question Gen Zs should ask is how can 3 top ODM honchos join Ruto without the blessing of the orange party, yet they are the main pillars of the movement?

The Kenyan DAILY POST