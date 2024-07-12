Judge rules NFL star TYREEK HILL is the father of baby girl born in 2023, bringing his total to 3 babies born in 1-year by three different women







Friday, July 12, 2024 - A Florida court has declared serial baby daddy Tyreek Hill the father of a baby girl born in 2023, bringing his unofficial roster of kids to seven with the NFL star expecting another child.

The Miami Dolphins wide receiver, 30, and his wellness influencer wife Keeta Vaccaro, 28, are currently expecting a baby, their first together.

A Broward County judge ruled this week that the eight-time Pro Bowler is the father of Trae Love Hill, born on May 2 last year.

The child's mom Kimberly Kaylee Baker, 30, filed a paternity suit that same month claiming the newborn was conceived during an August 2022 hook-up with Hill.

Kimberly K claimed she was receiving $2,500 from him each month but estimated the real cost of caring for their daughter was closer to $10,000.

'The father has in fact demonstrated utter and abject unconcern for the child in wholly failing to act as a parent and is completely failing to support the child,' Baker's petition alleged.

Hill didn't contest the results of a DNA test but argued unsuccessfully that California-based Baker had no grounds to file for paternity in Florida, where he lives and works.





A court order published this week confirmed the pair reached a confidential paternity agreement backed by the signing of an NDA (non-disclosure order).

'The respondent is the natural and biological father of the child,' the document confirms.

Hill is already paying $13,500 in monthly child support for his three kids with former fiancée Crystal Espinal.

In a separate Broward County paternity suit filed last year, he was declared the dad of Soul Corazon Hill, born in February 2023.

The boy's mom, Brittany Lackner, 30, said his initial offer of $2,500-a-month was 'woefully inadequate' for someone on a $30million salary before the pair reached a confidential deal.

Camille Valmon, 33, confirmed to DailyMail last year that Hill was also the father of her son Tyreek Hill Jr., born March 2023, insisting: 'He is a great father not only to our son but to all of his children.'

In an April interview with the 'Million Dollaz Worth Of Game' YouTube channel, it was put to Hill that he had as many as 10 kids.

He didn't confirm, nor deny the tally but instead insisted: 'It don't matter how many kids I have. A lot of people won't be able to say Tyreek don't take care of his kids though.'