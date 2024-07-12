CANDACE OWENS tells DON LEMON that he’s in a sinful relationship because he’s married to a GAY man (VIDEO)

Friday, July 12, 2024 - American conservative commentator, Candace
Owens, has shared her views about same-sex marriage.
Candace, who was a guest on The Don Lemon Show, was asked
what she thinks about same-sex marriage by host Don Lemon. The conservative
commentator, known for her blunt answers, responded by saying same-sex marriage
is a ‘sin’ because marriage is between a man and a woman.
She also told Don Lemon that he is in a sinful relationship
because she doesn’t believe marriage should be between two men.
Don Lemon is married to American Real estate broker, Tim
Malone.
Watch the video below.
CANDACE OWENS tells DON LEMON that he’s in a sinful relationship because he’s married to a GAY man pic.twitter.com/tboYMZHng6— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 12, 2024
