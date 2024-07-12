CANDACE OWENS tells DON LEMON that he’s in a sinful relationship because he’s married to a GAY man (VIDEO)







Friday, July 12, 2024 - American conservative commentator, Candace Owens, has shared her views about same-sex marriage.

Candace, who was a guest on The Don Lemon Show, was asked what she thinks about same-sex marriage by host Don Lemon. The conservative commentator, known for her blunt answers, responded by saying same-sex marriage is a ‘sin’ because marriage is between a man and a woman.

She also told Don Lemon that he is in a sinful relationship because she doesn’t believe marriage should be between two men.

Don Lemon is married to American Real estate broker, Tim Malone.

Watch the video below.