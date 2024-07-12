Man arrested on sick bed over murder of BBC presenter's family







Friday, July 12, 2024 - Kyle Clifford, 26, has been arrested on suspicion of murdering Carol Hunt, 61, and her daughters Hannah, 28, and Louise, 25, in a horrific crossbow attack. The incident occurred in Bushey, Hertfordshire, with police describing it as a targeted attack.

Clifford was apprehended at Lavender Hill Cemetery in Enfield, north London, on Wednesday afternoon. He was found with serious injuries and has remained hospitalized since his arrest.

John Hunt, the husband and father of the victims and a BBC racing commentator, reportedly discovered the gruesome scene at their home on Ashlyn Close upon returning from work on Tuesday evening.

Detective Superintendent Rob Hall of the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit stated, "Our thoughts remain with the victims’ family at this tragic time. The investigation is moving at pace, and we have now arrested a man. Enquiries are continuing at this time."

Following a police appeal to locate Clifford, he was found in Enfield with injuries. The Independent Office for Police Conduct reviewed the circumstances of his injuries and decided no further investigation was necessary.

The local community has been deeply affected by the tragedy. Friends and family attended a vigil at St James’ Church in Bushey on Thursday to pay tribute to the victims. Lea Holloway, a childhood friend of Carol Hunt, described her as a "beautiful person" and expressed shock and sorrow over the loss.

Colleagues of John Hunt expressed their heartbreak and held a minute's silence for the family during the July Festival at Newmarket Racecourse in Suffolk. Flowers and heartfelt messages were left at the scene on Ashlyn Close, with notes such as "rest in peace" attached to some bouquets.

The investigation into the murders is ongoing, and the police continue to gather evidence and conduct inquiries.