Man arrested on sick bed over murder of BBC presenter's family

Friday, July 12, 2024 - Kyle Clifford, 26, has been arrested on suspicion of murdering Carol Hunt, 61, and her daughters Hannah, 28, and Louise, 25, in a horrific crossbow attack. The incident occurred in Bushey, Hertfordshire, with police describing it as a targeted attack.
Clifford was apprehended at Lavender Hill Cemetery in
Enfield, north London, on Wednesday afternoon. He was found with serious
injuries and has remained hospitalized since his arrest.
John Hunt, the husband and father of the victims and a BBC
racing commentator, reportedly discovered the gruesome scene at their home on
Ashlyn Close upon returning from work on Tuesday evening.
Detective Superintendent Rob Hall of the Bedfordshire,
Cambridgeshire, and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit stated, "Our thoughts
remain with the victims’ family at this tragic time. The investigation is
moving at pace, and we have now arrested a man. Enquiries are continuing at
this time."
Following a police appeal to locate Clifford, he was found
in Enfield with injuries. The Independent Office for Police Conduct reviewed
the circumstances of his injuries and decided no further investigation was
necessary.
The local community has been deeply affected by the tragedy.
Friends and family attended a vigil at St James’ Church in Bushey on Thursday
to pay tribute to the victims. Lea Holloway, a childhood friend of Carol Hunt,
described her as a "beautiful person" and expressed shock and sorrow
over the loss.
Colleagues of John Hunt expressed their heartbreak and held
a minute's silence for the family during the July Festival at Newmarket
Racecourse in Suffolk. Flowers and heartfelt messages were left at the scene on
Ashlyn Close, with notes such as "rest in peace" attached to some
bouquets.
The investigation into the murders is ongoing, and the
police continue to gather evidence and conduct inquiries.
