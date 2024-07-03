IVANKA TRUMP breaks silence on dad’s conviction in hush money case

Wednesday, July 03, 2024 - Ivanka Trump broke her silence regarding her father’s recent hush money criminal conviction during a podcast appearance released Tuesday, July 2.
The former US First Daughter and White House staffer said
the experience has been agonizing.
"On a human level, it’s my father and I love him very
much, so it’s painful to experience, but ultimately, I wish it didn’t have to
be this way," she said on "The Lex Fridman Podcast."
In May, ex-President Donald Trump was found guilty on
all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in his New York trial
related to a dalliance with adult film star Stormy Daniels, and his efforts to
cover up payments made to keep her quiet.
However, sentencing in the case was delayed until
September following the Supreme Court’s controversial ruling
regarding presidential immunity earlier this week.
Ivanka Trump worked in the White House during her father’s
time in office but has said she is stepping away from politics, which she
described as a "rough, rough business."
She reiterated those sentiments in Tuesday’s interview.
She said: "It was a decision rooted in me being a
parent, really thinking about what (my children) need from me now.
"Politics is a rough business and I think it’s one that
you also can’t dabble in, I think you have to be either all in or all
out."
Ivanka, who has not been a public presence as her dad seeks
reelection, added it could be very hard on her kids to get fully involved in
the campaign and that she’s "not willing to make them bear that
cost."
"As their mom, I think it’s really important that I do
what’s right for them. I think there are lot of ways you can serve, the
enormity, the scale of what can be accomplished in government service, but I
think there’s something equally valuable in helping in your own
community," she added.
Trump also faces criminal charges related to election
interference stemming from the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol and
mishandling of classified documents, as well as separate election interference
charges in Georgia.
0 Comments