Ghanaian Chef who claimed to have broken the World Record for the Longest Cooking Marathon, arrested for alleged fraud







Wednesday, July 03, 2024 - Ghanaian chef, Chef Ebenezer Smith, has been arrested and detained on allegations of fraud.

According to Accra-based Asaase Radio, he was arrested just hours after he held a press conference at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra, where he announced that he is the latest Guinness World Record holder for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

At the press conference held at La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra on Tuesday, 2 July, Chef Smith announced: "Today is the day that I will forever remember. I am incredibly humbled and honoured to stand before you today as the Guinness World Record holder.”

The event, which took place at La Palm Royal Beach Hotel on Tuesday, 2 July, saw Chef Smith claim to have cooked continuously for an astounding 820 hours from 1 February to 6 March 2024.

The inscription on his Guinness World Record certificate, displayed during the event, reads: “The longest cooking marathon (individual) is 802 hours 25 minutes and was achieved by Ebenezer Smith (Ghanaian) in Spintex, Accra, Ghana. From 1 February to 6 March, 2024.”If confirmed, he would take over the record from the current holder Irishman Alan Fisher who cooked for 119 hours and 57 minutes.''





Shortly after his celebration, news of his arrest over alleged fraud broke out.

According to Ghana Media, he was arrested for "defrauding one of the sponsors, Amadia Shopping Mall, of his cooking marathon."

Chef Smith’s sister, Ayram, and his lawyer, Kofi Awoonor have since confirmed the arrest to 3news’ Job Laboja.