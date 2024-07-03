Chinatown screenwriter ROBERT TOWNE dead at 89

Wednesday, July 03, 2024 - Robert Towne died at his home in Los Angeles on Monday, July 1.
The screenwriter, who arguably set a new industry standard
with his Oscar-winning screenplay for Roman Polanski’s 1974
film Chinatown, was 89.
His publicist, Carri McClure, confirmed the news to The
Hollywood Reporter.
Often regarded as one of the best screenwriters of all
time, the many scripts he worked on during his career include the
Oscar-nominated screenplays for The Last Detail, Shampoo,
and Greystoke: The Legend of Tarzan, Lord of the Apes (though
Towne wasn’t thrilled with production decisions on that last project,
ultimately opting to be credited under the name of his dog, P.H. Vazak).
As a screenwriter, Towne also did uncredited work on films
such as Bonnie and Clyde, The Godfather, The Parallax View,
and Heaven Can Wait.
When Francis Ford Coppola won the Oscar for Best
Adapted Screenplay for The Godfather, he gave Towne a shoutout during
his acceptance speech for writing “the very beautiful scene between Marlon and
Al Pacino in the garden.”
Towne went on to direct several movies of his own,
including Personal Best, Tequila Sunrise, and Ask the Dust.
Later in his career, he returned to TV as a consulting
producer on Mad Men — and as recently as last month, Towne
told Variety that he and David Fincher had finished writing all
episodes of Netflix’s long-gestating Chinatown prequel series.
