KALONZO MUSYOKA accused of attempting to ‘overthrow’ RAILA ODINGA - See what he did





Saturday, July 27, 2024 - A vocal Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Member of Parliament has criticised former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, accusing him of trying to overthrow former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader.

Speaking on Friday, Samuel Ochilo, the Speaker of the Homa Bay County Assembly, accused Kalonzo of planning to overthrow Odinga following the nomination of four ODM leaders to President William Ruto’s cabinet.

Ochilo said the press conference convened by Kalonzo and his sycophants to denounce the nominations implied a coup against Odinga’s leadership.

“That was a coup on right honourable Raila Odinga,” Ochillo said.

Kalonzo has announced that he is ready to take up the opposition role and hold President Ruto's newly formed government of national unity in check.

“Ruto kuanzia leo ajue mimi nitaanguka naye...ikuwe wazi nitaanguka na Zakayo,” Kalonzo said.

The former Vice President has also consistently stated that the newly nominated cabinet has betrayed the wishes of Gen Z protesters, who sought a corruption-free country and a state governed by the rule of law.

