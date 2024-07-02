I bought my first Range Rover when I was 22 years old – OSCAR SUDI tells KHALWALE to shut up!!





Tuesday, July 2, 2024 - Kapsaret Member of Parliament, Oscar Sudi has urged Kakamega County senator, Dr. Boni Khalwale, to shut up and stop questioning how he acquired his wealth.

On Monday, Sudi told Khalwale not to question his wealth, as he began amassing it at 22.

Sudi emphasized that he began his business endeavours at the young age of 14 and has maintained a steady work ethic since then.

He proudly stated that he purchased his first Range Rover at the age of 22.

Sudi also alleged that Khalwale opposes his development initiatives, suggesting the senator advocates for poverty.

"Khalwale, I have seen a lot of discussions doing rounds.

"I know you will start talking about my wristwatch.

"Go check when I bought it. I bought my first Range Rover when I was 22 years old.

"So, do not distress yourself with a lot of issues.

"To you Khalwale, I have come to understand that you believe in poverty," Khalwale said.

