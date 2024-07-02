You are the reason why Gen Zs are angry with us – GACHAGUA tells SUDI, FAROUK, MURKOMEN and OMANGA





Tuesday, July 2, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has blamed Kenya Kwanza leaders for being the reason the Gen Zs are revolting against President William Ruto and his administration.

This follows the sudden wealth and the arrogance some Kenya Kwanza leaders exhibit towards Kenyans.

Speaking in Bomet County, Gachagua called out leaders whom he said are displaying arrogance and opulence instead of working as per the manifesto of the Kenya Kwanza administration.

"We must address issues making Kenyans uncomfortable with our Administration.

"Do not display opulence and arrogance to hungry people. Address them with humility and dignity, not chest-thumping," remarked Gachagua.

Gachagua was addressing the likes of Oscar Sudi, Farouk Kibet, Kipchumba Murkomen, Millicent Omanga, David Ndii, and Kimani Ichung’wah who have been vomiting on Kenyans after getting their stomachs full with taxpayers’ money.

Addressing his relationship with his boss, Gachagua mentioned that he would support the Head of State until the end.

"We are good friends; we have come from far together. We cannot allow intruders to come in between us (with the President). I will support him to the end," he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST