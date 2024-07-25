He has finally listened to your demands – MUTAHI NGUNYI forces Gen Zs to celebrate after RUTO nominated RAILA’s men to Cabinet

Thursday July 25, 2024 - Political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has hailed President William Ruto for incorporating former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s men into Cabinet.
In a statement, Ngunyi defended
Ruto from more criticism, saying the Gen Zs should celebrate that the president
listened to them in naming his new-look Cabinet.
Ngunyi wondered what more critics could ask for after the Head of State conceded more ground following numerous demands by a restless Gen Z.
The renowned political analyst
recalled how Raila worked with the government of the day when the
opposition outfit joined Mwai Kibaki's Party of National Unity (PNU) following
the disputed elections of 2007 to form a broad-based cabinet.
"When ODM joined the
government in 2008, they created Vision 2030. They changed our country. But
Ruto told us that there is no space for Raila in his government.”
"Now he has climbed down
again. What more do we want from Ruto? A pint of blood? He is undergoing
character development," Ngunyi said in a post on X.
From ODM, John Mbadi, who has
been nominated as the National Treasury and Economic Planning Cabinet
Secretary, is among those expected to serve in the next government after
vetting by parliament.
Opiyo Wandayi has been nominated
as CS Ministry of Energy and Petroleum, as Hassan Joho is the CS designate for
the Ministry of Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs.
Former Kakamega Governor
Wycliffe Oparanya has been proposed as Ministry of Co-operatives and Micro,
Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Development.
