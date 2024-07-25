He has finally listened to your demands – MUTAHI NGUNYI forces Gen Zs to celebrate after RUTO nominated RAILA’s men to Cabinet





Thursday July 25, 2024 - Political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has hailed President William Ruto for incorporating former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s men into Cabinet.

In a statement, Ngunyi defended Ruto from more criticism, saying the Gen Zs should celebrate that the president listened to them in naming his new-look Cabinet.

Ngunyi wondered what more critics could ask for after the Head of State conceded more ground following numerous demands by a restless Gen Z.

The renowned political analyst recalled how Raila worked with the government of the day when the opposition outfit joined Mwai Kibaki's Party of National Unity (PNU) following the disputed elections of 2007 to form a broad-based cabinet.

"When ODM joined the government in 2008, they created Vision 2030. They changed our country. But Ruto told us that there is no space for Raila in his government.”

"Now he has climbed down again. What more do we want from Ruto? A pint of blood? He is undergoing character development," Ngunyi said in a post on X.

From ODM, John Mbadi, who has been nominated as the National Treasury and Economic Planning Cabinet Secretary, is among those expected to serve in the next government after vetting by parliament.

Opiyo Wandayi has been nominated as CS Ministry of Energy and Petroleum, as Hassan Joho is the CS designate for the Ministry of Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs.

Former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has been proposed as Ministry of Co-operatives and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Development.

The Kenyan DAILY POST