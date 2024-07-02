Has Governor SAKAJA banned demos in Nairobi County? - Here is the painful truth





Tuesday, July 2, 2024 - Nairobi County Governor, Johnson Sakaja has cleared the air on whether he has banned demons in Nairobi County due to looting and massive destruction of properties.

During last week's demos, criminals looted and destroyed properties worth billions in the busy metropolis.

On Monday evening, reports were claiming Sakaja banned protests in the county following widespread destruction of properties in the previous demonstrations.

"The criminal who camouflaged Gen Z protests caused a lot of damage to Nairobi county and we have agreed with my officials that there will be no more protests in Nairobi and we are prepared to face those who will disobey us," the report said.

However, reacting to the reports, the city governor termed them as false, claiming political opportunists were using his name to create fake news.

"Not true. Don't fall for political opportunists creating fake news," Sakaja wrote on X later in the night.

