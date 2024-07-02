Don’t allow goons to hijack your protests – UDA Governor tells GEN Z to beat looters and thieves.





Tuesday, July 2, 2024 - A United Democratic Alliance (UDA) governor has urged the protesting youthful Kenyans commonly known as Gen Z, not to allow goons to hijack their protests.

Speaking on Monday, Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Wesley Rotich urged Gen Z to beat looters and thieves who will try to infiltrate their peaceful protests.

"To our Gen-Z, please deal firmly with those who want to hijack your issue-based agenda. Don’t allow goons to infiltrate, loot, burn, or maim," he said on Facebook.

The governor explained that the property the infiltrating goons want to destroy and steal belongs to their fathers, mothers, sisters, brothers, sons, and daughters.

For this reason, he said that they should not allow goons to damage their tribeless reputation.

"They will struggle to get back to their feet if their businesses are vandalised.

"Don’t allow goons to ruin your peaceful and tribeless reputation," Governor Rotich said.

"You are teaching Kenya how to be tribeless therefore looters should be kept at bay," he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST