Bear with RUTO, he needs you to win in 2027 – Bomet Governor begs disgruntled Kalenjins as pressure mounts on the president to resign





Tuesday, July 2, 2024 - Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok hosted Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua over the weekend during his visit to the county in Rift Valley.

Speaking after a church service that was attended by the Deputy President, Barchok asked Rift Valley leaders and residents to avoid divisive politics that were bogging down the Kenya Kwanza government.

He asked leaders to coalesce together with Ruto and avoid scuttling his efforts to retain the presidency in 2027.

The Bomet Governor explained that it was important for Ruto's backyard to unite because the support would be crucial in 2027.

"To our leaders, let's not undermine our efforts and reduce William Ruto's chances in 2027.

"Let's communicate and persevere, as we need the support of others.

"As I mentioned in church, we must honour our agreement."

"We delivered over 200,000 votes, and if we lose focus, it will be difficult for us.

"The people have confirmed their support for you and the president," Barchok said amid cheers from an onlooking crowd.

The county boss lauded Gachagua for standing with the president and supporting his leadership to ensure that the Kenya Kwanza government delivers for the people.

He asked the second in command to avoid listening to naysayers who were focused on running down the milestones they had achieved with his boss, confirming that in every union, there are challenges that must be skillfully handled.

Speculation has been rife that Ruto and Gachagua have not been seeing eye to eye on matters of governance with each pulling to their sides.

