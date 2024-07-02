Bear with RUTO, he needs you to win in 2027 – Bomet Governor begs disgruntled Kalenjins as pressure mounts on the president to resign

Tuesday, July 2, 2024 - Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok hosted Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua over the weekend during his visit to the county in Rift Valley.
Speaking after a church service
that was attended by the Deputy President, Barchok asked Rift Valley leaders
and residents to avoid divisive politics that were bogging down the Kenya
Kwanza government.
He asked leaders to coalesce
together with Ruto and avoid scuttling his efforts to retain the presidency in
2027.
The Bomet Governor explained
that it was important for Ruto's backyard to unite because the support would be
crucial in 2027.
"To our leaders, let's not undermine our efforts and reduce William Ruto's chances in 2027.
"Let's communicate and persevere, as we need the support of others.
"As I mentioned in
church, we must honour our agreement."
"We delivered over 200,000 votes, and if we lose focus, it will be difficult for us.
"The people have
confirmed their support for you and the president," Barchok said amid
cheers from an onlooking crowd.
The county boss lauded Gachagua
for standing with the president and supporting his leadership to ensure that
the Kenya Kwanza government delivers for the people.
He asked the second in command
to avoid listening to naysayers who were focused on running down the milestones
they had achieved with his boss, confirming that in every union, there are
challenges that must be skillfully handled.
Speculation has been rife that
Ruto and Gachagua have not been seeing eye to eye on matters of governance with
each pulling to their sides.
