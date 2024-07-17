GATHONI WAMUCHOMBA condemns the shooting of K24 journalist CATHERINE WANJIRU by police officers during Gen Z protests





Wednesday, July 17, 2024 - Githunguri Member of Parliament, Gathoni Wamuchomba, has condemned the shooting of K24 scribe Catherine Wanjiru.

Wanjiru was shot on Tuesday while covering the anti-government demos in Nakuru County.

In a statement via her X account, Wamuchomba said the shooting of journalists was a sign of the erosion of democracy.

She pointed out that Wanjeri was wearing a jacket labeled "Press," which deserved to be respected by the police.

“Journalism is not a crime. Shooting journalists on assignment is a sign of the erosion of Kenyan democracy.

“As a journalist, I join the media fraternity in condemning the shooting of the K24 Journalist, Catherine Wanjiru. Her press jacket deserved respect,” said the Githunguri MP.

Wanjiru was reportedly shot thrice in the thigh by the police while she was covering the protests for Media Max in Nakuru town. The media practitioner was rushed to a private hospital for treatment.

Wanjeri’s shooting followed demonstrations within the Nakuru CBD where police officers attempted to stop the protesters from damaging critical infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the Kenya Union of Journalists (KUJ) has demanded action to be taken against the police officer who shot the Media Max journalist.

The Kenyan DAILY POST