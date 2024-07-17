DCI may be taking Kenyans for fools in the Mukuru macabre murders as supposed relatives of serial killer COLLINS JUMAISI denies knowledge of him





Wednesday, July 17, 2024 – A new twist has emerged over the real identity of the alleged serial killer Collins Jumaisi, whom the DCI claims has confessed to the cold-blooded murder of 42 women and dumping their body parts in sacks in Kware, Mukuru.

This is after Collins's supposed relatives denied knowledge of him, thus casting doubts in the DCI story.

Speaking during an interview, Boniface Karanja, a man reported to be the suspect's cousin denied any knowledge of him.

Karanja noted that some confusion was emanating from the account and identification of the suspected serial killer as detailed by the DCI.

The alleged cousin added that one of the suspect’s names was different from that of his relative who left the village a long time ago alongside the mother.

According to Karanja, his cousin who left the village when he was only 2 years old was called Ketrin Shiusa.

"I have not really investigated to determine if he is the one. There are two different names. There is a Ketrine Shiusa and now there is a Collins Jumaisi.”

"There is no way those names relate to each other. There is a big disconnect and that is something that I cannot speak to," Karanja stated.

Other villagers also denied any knowledge of the suspected serial killer, further asking the DCI to conduct more investigations of the alleged serial killer’s family background.

"Let them do their work and ensure that they are bringing the right people to book so that they face their consequences," he stated.

Meanwhile, Jumaisi has alleged that he was tortured to confess to the alleged killing of 42 women.

The Kenyan DAILY POST