Big shame as MURKOMEN rents a crowd to beg President Ruto to reappoint him in his cabinet despite being the face of corruption.

Wednesday, July 17, 2024 - Former Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary, Kipchumba Murkomen has reportedly hired goons to demonstrate and beg President William Ruto to reappoint him in his cabinet.
Murkomen, one of the most corrupt cabinet secretaries in the previous cabinet, used
proxies to hire busy bodies and block the Eldoret- Kisumu road on Wednesday
The
protestors waved placards in support of Murkomen, who was among 21 cabinet
secretaries fired by Ruto over corruption and incompetence.
Police led by area OCPD Edward
Masibo ordered the rented crowd to turn back, saying they had not been notified
about the demos as required.
Other cabinet secretaries who are
hiring a crowd to seek an audience with Ruto to be reappointed include former
Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba, former Trade CS Rebecca Miano, and
former Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale.
