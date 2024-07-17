Big shame as MURKOMEN rents a crowd to beg President Ruto to reappoint him in his cabinet despite being the face of corruption.





Wednesday, July 17, 2024 - Former Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary, Kipchumba Murkomen has reportedly hired goons to demonstrate and beg President William Ruto to reappoint him in his cabinet.

Murkomen, one of the most corrupt cabinet secretaries in the previous cabinet, used proxies to hire busy bodies and block the Eldoret- Kisumu road on Wednesday

The protestors waved placards in support of Murkomen, who was among 21 cabinet secretaries fired by Ruto over corruption and incompetence.

Police led by area OCPD Edward Masibo ordered the rented crowd to turn back, saying they had not been notified about the demos as required.

Other cabinet secretaries who are hiring a crowd to seek an audience with Ruto to be reappointed include former Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba, former Trade CS Rebecca Miano, and former Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale.

The Kenyan DAILY POST