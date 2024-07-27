GACHAGUA consoles former Treasury CS NJUGUNA NDUNG’U after RUTO refused to reappoint him to Cabinet – See what he told him?





Saturday, July 27, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua praised former National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u for his performance at the ministry.

Speaking during the burial of Secretary to the Cabinet Mercy Wanjau’s mother, Susan Wanjohi, in Laikipia County, Gachagua said Ndung’u should walk with his head high because of his achievements.

DP Gachagua noted that Ndung’u worked long hours during his tenure in the National Treasury.

"I want to thank Professor Njuguna Ndung’u for your very outstanding performance at the National Treasury. I want to say we are very proud of you as our son from this region.”

“We know where you found our economy and your stewardship of the National Treasury. As you hand over to the new nominee, walk with your head tall.

"You worked hard for late hours, you came to the cabinet and presented clear and concrete proposals,” said Gachagua.

The DP went on to encourage Ndung’u that God would open another door for him after he missed out on the cabinet nominations.

“Let me encourage you that when one door closes, God opens another. We wish you well. As you retreat, know that we are very proud of your achievements," Gachagua added.

Ndung’u was among the 10 former CSs that President William Ruto refused to reappoint after sacking them for corruption and incompetence.

The Head of State nominated ODM chairman John Mbadi to take over in the National Treasury.

The Kenyan DAILY POST