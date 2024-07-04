Fire all Cabinet Secretaries and advisors including useless DAVID NDII – KHALWALE tells RUTO.

Thursday, July 4, 2024 - Kakamega County Senator, Dr. Boni Khalwale, has urged President William Ruto to fire all his cabinet secretaries and advisors to pacify Generation Z, who have been demonstrating for the past two weeks.
Speaking on the floor of the senate, Khalwale counselled the president to consider reducing operatives in
the National Executive to free the money meant for salaries and allowances to
other critical government commitments.
Khalwale asked Ruto to
reconstitute the Cabinet, annul unconstitutional offices like Prime Cabinet
Secretary, and do away with useless advisors like Dr. David Ndii, who he said is
not helping the government.
"Things to do: Mr president, dissolve Cabinet, reconstitute it, disband offices outside the constitution, including CASs, Prime CS, and offices of the First and Second Lady because they are not in the constitution.
"Also, advisors, if they are useful, then what
David Ndii is doing is not advice but misadvice," he said.
Makueni senator Enock Wambua also
asked the president to reduce the number of Cabinet Secretaries to 14 from the
current 23.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments