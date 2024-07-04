Don’t cut Education, Health and Judiciary budgets – MUTHAMA tells embattled President RUTO

Thursday, July 4, 2024 - Former Machakos County Senator, Johnson Muthama, has called on the Treasury to spare the justice, education, and health sectors from impending budget cuts following the rejection of the Finance Bill 2024.
Muthama, currently a Public
Service Commission (PSC) Commissioner, said planned austerity measures should
not impede critical sectors.
“With the government finding
itself in a precarious situation due to the economic meltdown, the much-needed
budget cuts shouldn’t affect our judiciary, health, and education sectors,” he
said on Thursday.
“We can delay the construction
of roads and dams, but we cannot gamble with the education of our children, the
health of the nation, and our justice system,” Muthama argued.
Muthama’s comments came a day
after the Judiciary Service Commission halted the hiring of eleven additional
Court of Appeal judges and the recruitment of other Judiciary staff, citing
National Treasury advice.
Chief Justice Martha Koome, who
chairs JSC, said the National Treasury had advised the Judiciary to cut down on
expenditure by at least 15 percent.
Koome said the Judiciary will limit
its spending to essential needs.
Planned budget cuts by the
National Treasury followed revelations that Kenya’s budget deficit could rise
to a high of Sh1 trillion.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments