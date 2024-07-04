Don’t cut Education, Health and Judiciary budgets – MUTHAMA tells embattled President RUTO





Thursday, July 4, 2024 - Former Machakos County Senator, Johnson Muthama, has called on the Treasury to spare the justice, education, and health sectors from impending budget cuts following the rejection of the Finance Bill 2024.

Muthama, currently a Public Service Commission (PSC) Commissioner, said planned austerity measures should not impede critical sectors.

“With the government finding itself in a precarious situation due to the economic meltdown, the much-needed budget cuts shouldn’t affect our judiciary, health, and education sectors,” he said on Thursday.

“We can delay the construction of roads and dams, but we cannot gamble with the education of our children, the health of the nation, and our justice system,” Muthama argued.

Muthama’s comments came a day after the Judiciary Service Commission halted the hiring of eleven additional Court of Appeal judges and the recruitment of other Judiciary staff, citing National Treasury advice.

Chief Justice Martha Koome, who chairs JSC, said the National Treasury had advised the Judiciary to cut down on expenditure by at least 15 percent.

Koome said the Judiciary will limit its spending to essential needs.

Planned budget cuts by the National Treasury followed revelations that Kenya’s budget deficit could rise to a high of Sh1 trillion.

