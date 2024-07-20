DONALD TRUMP Jr. receives heat for calling his 17-year-old daughter S**Y (VIDEO)







Saturday, July 20, 2024 - Donald Trump Jr. has been slammed after he called his daughter Kai Madison Trump "s**y" to her face in a new video.

Video shows the moment Trump Jr. And his daughter Kai were sitting in a makeup chair, getting ready for a political campaign event.

Donald Trump Jr., 46, then says to the makeup artist: "What do you think? Make me as s**y like you? Thank you, Kai. I am glad you think I look very beautiful. I don't [put on makeup] often, but in HD, you better do it. I am just excited for Kai's first speech. She chose a very large venue to get out there and crush it. Love you, Kai."

People were stunned at Donald Jr.'s choice of words and they slammed him.

One person wrote, "They’re so inappropriate across the board. Who says these things to their daughters?" while another said, "Booger Sugar Jr sexualizing his daughter."

A third person added, "Vile, repulsive weirdo."

Watch the video below.