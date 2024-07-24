EXPOSED: Here is KAMAU, the rogue guy from State House threatening popular comedian PROPESA for exposing delay in the issuance of IDs and Passports.





Wednesday, July 24, 2024 - Popular Kalenjin comedian, Kimutai Ruto alias Propesa, is living in fear after receiving a threatening phone call from a guy called Kamau, who is reportedly connected to the powers that be for exposing the delay in the issuance of IDs and passports.

Propesa recorded a phone call of Kamau threatening him.

Kamau’s identity has since been unmasked.

He works at State House and is an errand boy for Oscar Sudi and Immigration Permanent Secretary Julius Bitok.

He was in Ruto’s campaign team and is notorious for bootlicking the head of state and other politicians to get favours.

















Listen to the audio of him threatening Propesa.

Propesa took this video of the threats received while speaking to someone called Kamau. @PropesaTV pic.twitter.com/I6LJOxZEAD — Wanyama Wafula | Ghost (@wanyama__wafula) July 23, 2024













