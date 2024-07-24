The national discourse will never be the same again - MOSES KURIA says as he gives Gen Zs this piece of advice – LOOK!





Wednesday, July 24, 2024 - Former Cabinet Secretary, Moses Kuria, has urged Generation Zoomers (Gen Zs ) to shift their focus from urging President William Ruto resign and enter dialogue to have their grievances addressed.

In a statement on Tuesday, Kuria said Gen Z must now ensure those who lost their lives in their quest to have a better country did not do so in vain.

He noted that the issues raised by the young Kenyans are real and have a lasting impact.

Kuria said the national conversations going forward will be very different.

He, however, insisted that they must change focus because Tuesday's protests did not march the expected energy.

"Dear Gen Z. The issues you have brought forth are real and indelible.

"The national discourse will never be the same again.

"But let us face it - It's Over! Today was underwhelming," Kuria said.

"Focus should now shift from regime change to ensuring those whom we lost did not die in vain.

"It's time to dialogue about our surrender," Kuria added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST