Nyandarua Women vow to protest by baring it all if MOSES KURIA is not reinstated in the cabinet





Wednesday, July 2024 - A group of women from Nyandarua County has vowed to protest by baring it all if former Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria is not reinstated in the Cabinet.

Ruto dismissed his entire Cabinet three weeks ago but he has reinstated some of them and Moses Kuria is not among them.

Addressing journalists on Tuesday, Nyandarua women led by Pierra Muthoni, alias Mama Dan, said that women from Nyakinyua Ndumo, Ol Kalou, were not happy about Kuria's sacking.

Muthoni stated that Kuria had helped numerous youths in the area during his time in the Cabinet.

She pointed out that, through sporting activities, most youths had abandoned various social vices and concentrated on harnessing their sporting talents.

"I'm Pierra Muthoni AKA Mama Dan, and we are Nyakinyua Ndumo from Olkalou in Nyandarua.

"We are not happy over Moses Kuria, because when he was a CS he did a very good job.

"He brought together the youth through football tournaments and the youth had stopped taking alcohol or bhang.

"In fact, the youth were being fetched from their homes for sports activities," she said.

Muthoni warned that if Ruto failed to heed their demand, then they would protest by baring it all in the streets.

"So we are asking the president. We are pleading with you... We know Moses Kuria delivers on his work, and I also speak highly of you.

"We as Nyakinyua Ndumo women want the reinstatement of Kuria to his previous docket, that is where we want him.

"If you don't want us to strip and walk naked, Moses Kuria must get his job back, and if the Cabinet has to go, everyone should go and create space for the young people," Muthoni added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST