Even before RUTO deals with the Gen Zs who have threatened to overthrow him, other protests are scheduled to begin Monday – Look!





Sunday, July 7, 2024 – President William Ruto is not off the hook yet.

Even before he deals with the Gen Zs who have threatened to occupy State House and remove him from power over endemic failures by his government, other protests have been scheduled to begin on Monday.

The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists, and Dentists Union (KMPDU) unveiled plans to hold protests at the Ministry of Health Offices in Upper Hill.

KMPDU Secretary General Davji Atella revealed that doctors allied to the union will hold the protests on Monday.

In the four days before next week, however, the doctors gave Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha five demands, including posting all medical interns and paying them as per the collective bargaining agreement.

Other demands include the setting up the Health Service Commission and the return of the Linda Mama programme.

Doctors further expressed their disapproval of the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) whose registration process kicked off on July 1.

The protest comes barely two months after the doctors and the government reached an agreement following prolonged paralysis in hospitals after the health workers downed their tools.

The union signed a return-to-work formula with the state on May 8 ending a 56-day strike after reaching an agreement on more than 16 issues KMPDU raised.

The issue of interns' placement and pay proved to be thorny since the doctors wanted them posted immediately while the government wanted the doctors to wait for a court's decision.

The two parties however agreed to hold back the posting of interns for 60 days as talks continued.

