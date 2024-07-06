Citizen TV’s LULU HASSAN reacts to a trending PHOTO of her getting mushy with an unidentified man

Saturday, July 6,
2024 - Seasoned
news anchor Lulu Hassan recently confronted an X user who attempted
to tarnish her reputation with a throwback photo.
The controversy began when an X user named Kevin, operating
under the handle @5People, shared an old photo of Lulu Hassan with another man.
The image, depicting a young and fresh-faced Hassan early in
her career, was accompanied by claims that Hassan had been linked to the man
before marrying her current husband, Rashid Abdalla.
Kevin labeled Lulu a liar in his post, suggesting that she
had hidden her past.
Lulu Hassan, known for her grace and professionalism, did
not let the post slide.
She quickly responded to Kevin's allegations, urging him to
show respect and refrain from dragging her into his jokes.
Hassan's response, written in Swahili, was direct and
firm: "Fanya
heshima sitaki upuzi wako," which translates to
"Have respect, I don't want your nonsense."
Her response resonated with many of her fans, who praised her for standing up for herself and handling the situation with dignity.
