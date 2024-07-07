See how MARTHA KARUA reacted after RUTO praised the police for killing innocent and unarmed Gen Zs during protests?





Sunday, July 7, 2024 - Narc Kenya Party leader Martha Karua has weighed in on the move by President William Ruto’s Cabinet to commend police officers' conduct during the anti-government protests.

Taking to her X platform, Karua said the move by the top decision marking organ was an insult to families who lost their kin during the demos and those who were injured.

“An insult to the families who lost loved ones and to the hundred injured,” said the Azimio co-principal.

Ruto and his Cabinet on Thursday said that the security officers acted professionally in very difficult circumstances and protected the country from anarchists.

“The members commended security officers, pointing out that they on the whole acted professionally in very difficult circumstances.

"The Cabinet also noted that security agencies did a good job of protecting the country from anarchists,” a dispatch from State House read in part.

This is even as the police have been condemned for killing innocent Gen Zs during anti-government demos, and for Ruto to commend them for doing a good job, is commending them for killing innocent and unarmed youths.

