187 protestors who were arrested on Tuesday freed on bond

Thursday, July 4, 2024 - 187 protestors who were arrested for taking part in the anti-government protests on Tuesday have been freed on bond.
According to the Law Society of Kenya (LSK), minors were
granted a Sh10,000 bond each, while adults received a Sh50,000 bond each.
The organization’s President Faith Odhiambo
stated that the minors will be held at Capitol Hill police station whereas the
adults will be released once they provide information about their close family
and relatives.
“The court has granted each of the children
arrested a personal bond of Sh.10,000 and has ordered that they be held at
Capitol Hill police station separate from the adults as they provide details of
their parents in accordance with the bond terms,” Odhiambo stated on X.
“The adults were each given a Personal bond of
Sh.50,000 and will be released after providing details of their close family
and relatives,” she added.
She pointed out that to expedite the release
process and prevent delays by law enforcement, the court set a strict deadline
for the police to record all relevant details of the arrested individuals and
secure their release in compliance with the court orders.
“To prevent the recent habit of police
frustrating release processes even after court orders are issued, the court
gave the police a deadline of 10 am by which time all relevant details of the
arrested persons ought to have been recorded and their release secured,”
Odhiambo said.
Odhiambo remarked that the court will address
the issue of protecting the children involved in today’s (Thursday) session.
“The matter will be mentioned tomorrow for
directions on how children can be given protection as most are orphaned street
children,” she highlighted.
