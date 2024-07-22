Don’t allow Gen Zs to burn the country; stop them by any means necessary – ODM’s ROBERT ALAI now tells RUTO





Monday, July 22, 2024 - Kileleshwa Member of County Assembly (MCA) Robert Alai has urged President William Ruto to deal firmly with the protesting Gen Zs to save the country from the current crisis.

Taking to his X account, Alai said that Ruto must not allow Kenya to face further chaos and anarchy orchestrated by the Gen Zs.

At the same time, the ODM legislator urged Ruto to go for the organizers and financiers of the Gen Z demos, saying such people should not be allowed to hide in and out of the country.

“President Ruto must not allow further chaos and anarchy. I wonder why we allow the chaos.

"Organizers and financiers of the chaos shouldn’t be allowed to hide in and out of the country.

"Why should the chaos be allowed?” Alai said.

Alai’s sentiments come moments after Ruto vowed to protect the nation from the anti-government protesters.

While addressing residents of Chebango in Bomet County after attending a church service yesterday, Ruto said that Kenya is a democratic country and that her democracy will not be surrendered to faceless, formless, and anonymous anarchists.

“Going forward we will protect the nation. We will protect Kenyans, stop the killers, we will stop anarchy and will stop looters.

"Kenya is a democracy and we want a peaceful nation,” Ruto said.

“We cannot continue like this. The country is much more important than any group of people.

"We must stand together as a nation, protect our nation, and make sure that Kenya is a democracy.”

