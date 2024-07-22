Enough is enough! RUTO now declares total war against Gen Z as he vows never to allow any demonstrations in the country

Monday, July 22, 2024 – President William Ruto has declared an all-out war against Gen Z after he banned any further anti-government demonstrations in the country.
While addressing residents of
Chebango in Bomet County after attending a church service yesterday, Ruto said
that Kenya is a democratic country and that her democracy will not be
surrendered to faceless, formless, and anonymous anarchists.
“Going forward we will protect the nation. We will protect Kenyans, stop the killers, we will stop anarchy and will stop looters.
"Kenya is a democracy and we want a peaceful
nation,” Ruto said.
“We cannot continue like this. The country is much more important than any group of people.
"We must stand
together as a nation, protect our nation, and make sure that Kenya is a
democracy.”
The head of state lamented that
despite giving in to the demands made by the anti-government protesters, the
protests are still on.
“I have given a chance to
everybody to say whatever they want, it can’t continue like this, the country
is more important than any group of people,” he said.
Ruto further said that he called
for a dialogue, which has also been declined by the protesters adding that
Generation Zs (Gen Zs) refused to engage him in the X spaces as they had
demanded.
“Walisema tusipitishe Finance
Bill, mimi nimewacha Finance Bill. Nikawaita wakasema hawataki kuja kuzungumza
na mimi. Wakaniambia niende huko kwa X, mimi nikaenda huko kwa X, wakatoroka
huko, hawakukuwepo,” Ruto stated.
“Wakasema tuitishe
mazungumzo, nimeitisha mazungumzo, wamekataa. Nimewaambia, wanaendelea kusema
wao ni faceless, wao ni formless…Mimi nimewaambia, sasa my friends,
you know, I have given everybody a chance to say whatever they want.”
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments