RAILA threatens to drop his AU Chairmanship bid after it emerged that RUTO is using his desperation for the job to manipulate him – Look!





Monday, July 22, 2024 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has threatened to drop his African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson bid.

This is after it emerged that President William Ruto was using Baba’s desperate attempt to get the AU Chairmanship job to manipulate him.

Speaking in Dubai, Raila noted that should the quest to gain political stability in Kenya not be fruitful, he would drop out of the race for the chairmanship of the continental body.

"I am ready to forgo my AUC ambitions for the sake of my country if this is being used by Ruto to manipulate me at the expense of the quest for a better and stable country," Raila stated.

This comes as he revealed he would not engage in dialogue with President William Ruto's administration until justice is served for the young Kenyans who died during the anti-government protests.

Raila further remarked that he was offended by reports that he had been bribed by Ruto to rally behind a Government of National Unity.

The Azimio Leader noted that speculation that he was being manipulated to support Ruto's government in exchange for lobbying for the AUC top seat could not be further from the truth.

"The idea that I have agreed to such a government is entirely false," he stated.

According to Raila, the rumours that he was being bribed with an AUC seat were propagated by individuals who wanted to sow division within the Azimio coalition.

At the same time, Raila dispelled rumours there were divisions within ODM due to his decision to engage in dialogue with the Kenya Kwanza administration.

Raila had been criticised by a section of ODM top luminaries, led by Siaya Governor James Orengo, who termed the decision to dialogue with Ruto's government as a betrayal to those who died during the Finance Bill protests.

