DONALD TRUMP vows to end wars, free 'hostages, and restore US power if elected again







Saturday, July 20, 2024 - Republican presidential candidate, Donald Trump has vowed to bring an end to raging international crises and restore American prestige on the world stage.

Speaking at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on Thursday, July 18, the former US president said the planet is “teetering on the edge of World War III,” while taking a swipe at his successor President Joe Biden.

“We will restore peace, stability, and harmony all throughout the world,” Trump said, without giving any detail on how he might do that.

“Under our leadership, the United States will be respected again. No nation will question our power, no enemy will doubt our might, and our borders will be totally secure.”

Trump placed the blame for the conflicts around the world on Joe Biden.

“There is an international crisis the likes of which the world has seldom been part of... war is now raging in Europe, in the Middle East, a growing spectre of conflict hangs over Taiwan, Korea, the Philippines and all of Asia,” he said.

He vowed to change all that if he is elected to a second term in the White House.

“I will end every single international crisis that the current administration has created, including the horrible war with Russia and Ukraine,” Trump said. But “to achieve this future, we must first rescue our nation from failed and even incompetent leadership.”

He also said he wanted Americans held abroad to be released or else.

“The entire world, I tell you this: we want our hostages back and they better be back before I assume office or you will be paying a very big price,” said Trump — again failing to give any specifics.