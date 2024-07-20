Tennis legend, MARTINA NAVRATILOVA calls DONALD TRUMP's ear bandage a 'PR stunt'







Saturday, July 20, 2024 - Tennis legend, Martina Navratilova has hit out at Donald Trump over his enormous ear bandage at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee following the failed assassination attempt on the ex-President in Pennsylvania over the weekend.

Responding to a comment on X, the winner of 18 major singles titles described Trump's bandage as a 'PR stunt.'

“Of course – this is obviously a PR stunt – the day after the shooting he had no dressing on his ear … not even a band-Aid,” Navratilova tweeted.





Navratilova responded to an X account’s post that questioned the necessity of Trump wearing the ear bandage.

“A good friend of mine is the charge nurse (Level IV FNP) at a major trauma centre in a huge city,” the post read. “She says there’s absolutely no need to dress an ear wound like this, unless half his ear was blown off. And even then, it wouldn’t look like this.”

Navratilova, 67, also suspects that Trump was not actually struck by the bullet because the former President went golfing after assassination attempt.

'Correction – there was an abominable assassination attempt and the bullet grazed the prompter and a shard from that hit trump's ear.

'Next day he played golf with no visible damage,' she continued, again referring to the debunked photo from 2022. 'And after that he put the bandage on for the convention…'





She is not the only person suspicious of the large white bandage on Trump's right ear.

A TMZ report claimed that the blood on Trump's ear was the result of glass from a teleprompter that was destroyed in the shooting, which killed one spectator but failed to take down the former President.