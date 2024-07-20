TRUMP gives his wife MELANIA a 'very friendly kiss' after she surprised him by making appearance at his Republican nomination event (VIDEO)

Saturday, July 20, 2024 - Former US president Donald Trump appreciated his wife, Melania Trump with a kiss after she surprised him by turning up on the last day of the Republican National Convention on Thursday night, July 18 where Trump accepted the Republican party's nomination for president.
The former first lady and the former president’s eldest
daughter, Ivanka Trump have largely steered clear of the campaign trail this
year, a contrast with Trump’s 2016 and 2020 campaigns when both played a larger
role.
Trump’s family, minus Melania, entered the arena after Trump
signed paperwork formally accepting the GOP nomination. They went to the family
box and stood listening to a speech by the wrestler Hulk Hogan.
Then Melania entered, smiling and waving to the crowd as she
walked alone into the arena and up a flight of stairs to take her seat next to
vice presidential nominee JD Vance. She wore a red skirt suit as Beethoven’s
Symphony No. 9 played.
“On this journey, I am deeply honoured to be joined by my
amazing wife, Melania,” Trump said to extended applause. “And Melania, thank
you very much.”
He said she “did something really beautiful” when she wrote
her statement pleading for unity after the shooting.
Melania Trump then walked up to Trump and whispered in his
ear. Trump then kissed her on the cheek rather than on her lips like most
couples do.
As the family lingered on stage for 20 minutes, Melania
Trump stood by Trump’s side being affectionate, touching her husband’s arm at
times and sometimes chatting with Vance and his wife, Usha Vance.
Watch videos below
Melania surprises Trump on stage at the end of his speech.— Liz Willis (@LizWillis_) July 19, 2024
Watch his reaction! pic.twitter.com/Wr2URqMMRc
Do you think Melania Trump is the most beautiful and smart First Lady America has ever had ? pic.twitter.com/Kg7LpsLjfB— Marjorie Taylor Greene Press Release (Parody) (@MTGrepp) July 19, 2024
0 Comments