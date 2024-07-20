TRUMP gives his wife MELANIA a 'very friendly kiss' after she surprised him by making appearance at his Republican nomination event (VIDEO)







Saturday, July 20, 2024 - Former US president Donald Trump appreciated his wife, Melania Trump with a kiss after she surprised him by turning up on the last day of the Republican National Convention on Thursday night, July 18 where Trump accepted the Republican party's nomination for president.

The former first lady and the former president’s eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump have largely steered clear of the campaign trail this year, a contrast with Trump’s 2016 and 2020 campaigns when both played a larger role.

Trump’s family, minus Melania, entered the arena after Trump signed paperwork formally accepting the GOP nomination. They went to the family box and stood listening to a speech by the wrestler Hulk Hogan.

Then Melania entered, smiling and waving to the crowd as she walked alone into the arena and up a flight of stairs to take her seat next to vice presidential nominee JD Vance. She wore a red skirt suit as Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 played.

“On this journey, I am deeply honoured to be joined by my amazing wife, Melania,” Trump said to extended applause. “And Melania, thank you very much.”

He said she “did something really beautiful” when she wrote her statement pleading for unity after the shooting.

Melania Trump then walked up to Trump and whispered in his ear. Trump then kissed her on the cheek rather than on her lips like most couples do.

As the family lingered on stage for 20 minutes, Melania Trump stood by Trump’s side being affectionate, touching her husband’s arm at times and sometimes chatting with Vance and his wife, Usha Vance.

Watch videos below





Melania surprises Trump on stage at the end of his speech.



Watch his reaction! pic.twitter.com/Wr2URqMMRc — Liz Willis (@LizWillis_) July 19, 2024